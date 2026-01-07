Left Menu

Reviving Oil Ties: U.S. and Venezuela's Strategic Energy Deal

The United States plans to purchase more than 50 million barrels of oil from Venezuela, marking a significant shift in their bilateral relations. The easing of U.S. sanctions on Venezuela is part of this strategic energy deal, though official confirmations remain pending from U.S. authorities.

In a major development, oil sales from Venezuela to the United States are set to continue indefinitely as sanctions are eased, according to sources cited by CNBC on Wednesday.

The United States is poised to acquire over 50 million barrels of Venezuelan oil, with this initial batch indicating more future purchases. As part of the strategic deal, U.S. sanctions on Venezuela will be relaxed.

Although this report has not been independently confirmed, the announcement aligns with President Donald Trump's recent strategy to leverage Venezuelan oil reserves, signaling enhanced coordination with the Venezuelan government following the reported capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

