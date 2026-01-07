Left Menu

Indian Army's 'Shaktibaan Regiments' to Revolutionize Drone Warfare Capabilities

The Indian Army is introducing 15-20 Shaktibaan regiments, equipped with advanced drone technology, to enhance its capabilities in modern warfare. This initiative aims to bridge gaps in target striking from 50 to 500 kilometers, with plans for additional support from BrahMos missiles and Pinaka rockets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:15 IST
Indian Army's 'Shaktibaan Regiments' to Revolutionize Drone Warfare Capabilities
Representative Image. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army is set to bolster its drone warfare capabilities with the formation of 15-20 Shaktibaan regiments, featuring advanced swarm drones, loitering munitions, and long-range UAVs. These will be capable of striking targets within a range of 5 to 500 kilometers, officials disclosed.

Part of the Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery, the Shaktibaan Regiments have already begun operations, marking a significant shift towards modern warfare under the strategic vision of Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi. The restructuring aims to address capability gaps in striking targets located 50 to 500 kilometers away.

The procurement of essential equipment, including 850 loitering munitions, is underway through a fast-track procedure, in collaboration with Indian companies like Solar Defence and Aerospace, Adani Defence, and RapheM. Additionally, the artillery divisions will raise Divyastra batteries to further enhance striking capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Interpol-Traced Gangster Aman Bhainswal Deported to India

Interpol-Traced Gangster Aman Bhainswal Deported to India

 India
2
Controversial Veil Removal Sparks Debate as Doctor Joins Duty

Controversial Veil Removal Sparks Debate as Doctor Joins Duty

 India
3
India Awaits Budget Session Dates Amid Fiscal Reform Anticipation

India Awaits Budget Session Dates Amid Fiscal Reform Anticipation

 India
4
Govt seeks more details from X, including specific action taken on obscene content linked to Grok AI, steps to prevent it: Sources to PTI.

Govt seeks more details from X, including specific action taken on obscene c...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026