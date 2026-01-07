Indian Army's 'Shaktibaan Regiments' to Revolutionize Drone Warfare Capabilities

The Indian Army is set to bolster its drone warfare capabilities with the formation of 15-20 Shaktibaan regiments, featuring advanced swarm drones, loitering munitions, and long-range UAVs. These will be capable of striking targets within a range of 5 to 500 kilometers, officials disclosed.

Part of the Indian Army's Regiment of Artillery, the Shaktibaan Regiments have already begun operations, marking a significant shift towards modern warfare under the strategic vision of Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi. The restructuring aims to address capability gaps in striking targets located 50 to 500 kilometers away.

The procurement of essential equipment, including 850 loitering munitions, is underway through a fast-track procedure, in collaboration with Indian companies like Solar Defence and Aerospace, Adani Defence, and RapheM. Additionally, the artillery divisions will raise Divyastra batteries to further enhance striking capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)