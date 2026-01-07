Historic Resumption: Venezuelan Oil Returns to U.S. Shores

In a major development, Venezuelan oil shipments to the United States are set to resume, starting with an initial delivery of 30 to 50 million barrels. This move comes following the Trump administration's decision to ease specific sanctions on Venezuela, a senior official confirmed to Reuters.

The U.S. sanctions relief is aimed at facilitating the flow of Venezuelan crude and oil products into global markets, marking a significant shift in trade patterns established amidst the earlier blockade. Previously destined for China, these exports are now directed to the American market, as first reported by CNBC.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced that reviving Venezuelan oil flows would help deposit funds into U.S.-controlled accounts and foster opportunities for U.S. oil firms to operate in Venezuela. This strategy aligns with President Trump's recent assertion of U.S. influence in Venezuela after the ousting of President Nicolas Maduro.

