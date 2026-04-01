Rubio Calls for Transitional Phase and Elections in Venezuela

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has highlighted the need for a transitional phase in Venezuela, advocating for free and fair elections as a cornerstone of the process.

Speaking on the Fox News Channel's "Hannity" show, Rubio also addressed the situation in Cuba, emphasizing the crucial need for economic and political reforms in the nation.

Rubio indicated that Washington is poised to release further updates concerning developments in Cuba in the near future, suggesting a shift in U.S. policies towards these countries.