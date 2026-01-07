Saudi-UAE Trade Ties: Unlikely Fallout Amidst Feuds

Turmoil in Yemen's south has spotlighted a significant disagreement between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. However, their robust trade connections, valued at $30 billion, remain unaffected. The intricate economic ties between these two nations make a repeat of the 2017 Qatar trade boycott unlikely.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are deeply integrated in trade, investment, and logistics, making a severe economic split unlikely. Past actions like cutting ties with Qatar in 2017, which targeted a smaller economy, aren't expected here, as both countries are too interdependent economically to take such risks.

The economic relationship between Saudi Arabia and the UAE is crucial not only for both nations but for the Middle East as a whole. Acting as gateways for capital, goods, and services, the stability of their trade ties supports broader regional economic stability, deterring any confrontation that might jeopardize long-term economic objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)