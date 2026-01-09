KLM scraps 80 flights in Amsterdam on Friday as snow returns
Airline KLM will cancel 80 flights to and from Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Friday as snowfall is expected to return to the Netherlands, the Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM said on Thursday.
KLM managed to operate almost a]l of its around 700 planned flights at its Amsterdam hub on Thursday, after snow and ice had forced it to scrap hundreds of flights every day from last Friday through Wednesday.
Heavy snowfall is expected for the north of the Netherlands from early on Friday, and will likely reach the Amsterdam region towards the evening.
