KLM scraps 80 flights in Amsterdam on Friday as snow returns

Airline KLM will cancel ‌80 flights to and from Amsterdam Schiphol airport ⁠on Friday as snowfall is expected to return to the Netherlands, the ​Dutch arm of airline group Air ‍France KLM said on Thursday.

KLM managed to operate almost a]l of its ⁠around ‌700 ⁠planned flights at its Amsterdam hub on ‍Thursday, after snow and ice ​had forced it to scrap hundreds of ⁠flights every day from last Friday through ⁠Wednesday.

Heavy snowfall is expected for the north of the ⁠Netherlands from early on Friday, and will ⁠likely ‌reach the Amsterdam region towards the evening.

