Trump's New Dietary Guidelines: A Shift Towards Healthier Eating

The Trump administration has unveiled a set of dietary guidelines urging Americans to consume more protein and less sugar, alongside minimizing their intake of processed foods. This initiative is part of President Trump's 'Make America Healthy Again' agenda, which aims to tackle the growing issue of chronic diseases linked to diet.

Led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, the guidelines aim to eliminate the undue influence of food companies. The updated recommendations, a continuation of existing guidelines, maintain a focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and moderate alcohol consumption.

The guidelines, crucial for federal nutrition programs, propose a daily protein intake increase and endorse full-fat dairy. Critics argue over the lack of specific scientific references backing the changes, but the administration maintains they are grounded in sound science to promote better health outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)