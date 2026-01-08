Left Menu

Iraq Nationalizes Operations in West Qurna 2 Oilfield Amid Sanctions on Lukoil

The Iraqi cabinet announced the nationalization of the West Qurna 2 oilfield, aligning with an agreement with Russia's Lukoil. The decision aims to continue operations despite sanctions on Lukoil. The nationalization process includes financing through the Majnoon oilfield and covering costs via the Basra Oil Company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 02:50 IST
Iraq Nationalizes Operations in West Qurna 2 Oilfield Amid Sanctions on Lukoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iraq has taken a significant step by nationalizing its operations in the West Qurna 2 oilfield, aligning with a previously signed service contract with Russia's oil giant, Lukoil. This decision was confirmed by an official government statement released on Wednesday.

The move aims to mitigate potential production disruptions due to sanctions imposed on Lukoil, which had previously declared force majeure at the site. The Iraqi cabinet approved securing operational financing through the Majnoon oilfield account, supplemented by state oil marketer SOMO's crude shipment revenues.

Despite these challenges, production continues steadily, with the West Qurna 2 field contributing substantially to global and national oil supplies. Moreover, the sanctions have attracted interest from major investors, including Exxon Mobil and Chevron, seeking to capitalize on Lukoil's diminished operational stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Proposes Massive Military Budget Boost to $1.5 Trillion

Trump Proposes Massive Military Budget Boost to $1.5 Trillion

 Global
2
Avelo Airlines Ends Deportation Flights Amid Operational Challenges

Avelo Airlines Ends Deportation Flights Amid Operational Challenges

 Global
3
SailGP Opens Groundbreaking Training Base in Pensacola

SailGP Opens Groundbreaking Training Base in Pensacola

 Global
4
Wall Street Faces Downturn Amid Shifts and Trump's Bold Measures

Wall Street Faces Downturn Amid Shifts and Trump's Bold Measures

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026