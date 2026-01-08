Left Menu

Vietnam Seeks New Partners for Revived Nuclear Power Ambitions

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urges the completion of nuclear power plant talks with Russia following Japan's withdrawal from a second project. The country seeks to boost electricity production amid rising demand and frequent power blackouts. Renewed focus on finding new international partners is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 08-01-2026 08:46 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 08:46 IST
Vietnam Seeks New Partners for Revived Nuclear Power Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for expedited discussions with Russia regarding the establishment of a nuclear power plant, following Japan's exit from a secondary project. The Vietnamese government announced this initiative is part of its revived nuclear power pursuits.

During a recent government meeting, Chinh highlighted the sluggish progress regarding cooperation agreements, primarily due to dependence on foreign counterparts. After Japan exited citing ambitious timelines, Chinh has directed officials to conclude negotiations with Russia by January and seek alternate partners to replace Japan.

Vietnam's reinvigoration of its nuclear ambitions is driven by escalating power demands, exacerbated by its surging industrial sector and an increasing middle class. Challenges persist with frequent blackouts and delays in renewable energy projects, underlining the urgency of diversifying power sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Notices to Amartya Sen and Others: Routine or Controversy?

Electoral Notices to Amartya Sen and Others: Routine or Controversy?

 India
2
Karnataka Authority Challenges Malayalam Bill Impacting Kannada Minorities

Karnataka Authority Challenges Malayalam Bill Impacting Kannada Minorities

 India
3
Raphinha Shines as Barcelona Demolishes Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in Super Cup Semifinals

Raphinha Shines as Barcelona Demolishes Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in Super Cup Sem...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Australia Chases Victory Amid DRS Drama in Ashes Finale

Australia Chases Victory Amid DRS Drama in Ashes Finale

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026