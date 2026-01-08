Vietnam Seeks New Partners for Revived Nuclear Power Ambitions

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for expedited discussions with Russia regarding the establishment of a nuclear power plant, following Japan's exit from a secondary project. The Vietnamese government announced this initiative is part of its revived nuclear power pursuits.

During a recent government meeting, Chinh highlighted the sluggish progress regarding cooperation agreements, primarily due to dependence on foreign counterparts. After Japan exited citing ambitious timelines, Chinh has directed officials to conclude negotiations with Russia by January and seek alternate partners to replace Japan.

Vietnam's reinvigoration of its nuclear ambitions is driven by escalating power demands, exacerbated by its surging industrial sector and an increasing middle class. Challenges persist with frequent blackouts and delays in renewable energy projects, underlining the urgency of diversifying power sources.

