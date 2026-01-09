Left Menu

India Unveils National IED Data Management System to Strengthen Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched India's first National IED Data Management System (NIDMS), aimed at bolstering the country's internal security. The system will serve as a digital platform to analyze and disseminate data on improvised explosive devices, aiding in terrorism investigations and strategy development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:19 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/@AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has taken a significant step in strengthening its security infrastructure with the launch of the National IED Data Management System (NIDMS), unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Inaugurated virtually at the National Security Guard (NSG) Garrison in Gurugram's Manesar, this initiative is hailed as a next-generation security shield against terrorism.

The system, developed by the NSG, will enable systematic data collection and analysis related to Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), enhancing the investigation process of terrorist incidents in the country. Shah emphasized its importance for analyzing various aspects of such incidents and aiding agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) in formulating effective strategies.

Shah lauded the NSG for its continued efforts in ensuring national security. The minister also announced the establishment of new regional hubs for the NSG, including a forthcoming base in Ayodhya, to improve response times during emergencies, aiming for a reach time of one to one-and-a-half hours anywhere in the country.

