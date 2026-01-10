Left Menu

EPA Reassesses Paraquat Safety Amid Health Concerns

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is reevaluating the safety of the herbicide paraquat, requiring manufacturers to prove its safe use. Syngenta faces lawsuits alleging paraquat causes Parkinson's disease, though it denies credible evidence of the link. The herbicide is commonly used on major crop fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 04:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 04:08 IST
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will reassess the safety of the herbicide paraquat, as announced by administrator Lee Zeldin via social media. This evaluation mandates that manufacturers demonstrate the herbicide's safe application in real-world scenarios.

Syngenta AG, a leading seller of paraquat under the brand Gramoxone, is involved in multiple lawsuits in the United States. Plaintiffs claim that exposure to paraquat led to their development of Parkinson's disease, a serious neurodegenerative condition.

Despite these allegations, Syngenta maintains that there is no credible evidence linking paraquat to Parkinson's. Paraquat is widely used in agriculture, primarily on soybean, corn, and cotton fields, to manage invasive weeds and grasses, according to the EPA.

