Taxing Decisions: The Future of Surcharges and Wealth Taxes in India

Amidst fiscal planning for India's 2026-27 Budget, tax experts warn the government against increasing surcharges on the wealthy and reviving the wealth tax. Such measures could lead affluent individuals to seek refuge in low-tax countries.

Existing surcharges apply to echelons with incomes surpassing Rs 50 lakh, reaching up to 37% for the highest earners. A sudden increase could spur movement away from Indian markets, potentially impacting investment and employment.

Experts underscore the importance of stable tax regulations, advocating for policies that balance revenue needs without risking talent and capital flight, emphasizing on technology and transparent enforcement to bolster collections.

(With inputs from agencies.)