Left Menu

Prabowo Pledges Continuation of Indonesia's $32 Billion Capital Project

President Prabowo Subianto reaffirms his commitment to Indonesia's $32 billion capital project, emphasizing the government's dedication to constructing the new capital, Nusantara. With financial challenges and project delays, Prabowo's presence in Borneo underscores efforts toward sustainable development. The goal is to complete essential government facilities by 2028 despite fiscal constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:47 IST
Prabowo Pledges Continuation of Indonesia's $32 Billion Capital Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

President Prabowo Subianto reiterated his administration's commitment to the $32 billion initiative aimed at constructing Indonesia's new capital, Nusantara. This declaration came during his first overnight stay as president in the newly planned city, a legacy project left by his predecessor Joko Widodo.

The project, devised to relocate the government from sinking Jakarta to a more sustainable location in Borneo, confronts fiscal and timeline challenges. Analysts express concerns about the fiscal space needed for completion, given Prabowo's other priorities in a restrained budgetary environment.

Despite these hurdles, the government continues work on critical infrastructure, aiming for an operational setup by 2028. The Nusantara National Capital's development remains a significant focus, though recent legal decisions have complicated land rights for investors, adding another layer of complexity to the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

Tragic Loss: Elephant Calf Dies from Ingesting Bomb

 India
2
Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Operation Sindoor remains ongoing: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

 India
3
Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on security challenges along Western front.

Any future misadventure will be dealt with effectively: Army Chief on securi...

 India
4
French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

French Farmers Rally with Tractors: EU-Mercosur Deal Sparks Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026