Prabowo Pledges Continuation of Indonesia's $32 Billion Capital Project

President Prabowo Subianto reiterated his administration's commitment to the $32 billion initiative aimed at constructing Indonesia's new capital, Nusantara. This declaration came during his first overnight stay as president in the newly planned city, a legacy project left by his predecessor Joko Widodo.

The project, devised to relocate the government from sinking Jakarta to a more sustainable location in Borneo, confronts fiscal and timeline challenges. Analysts express concerns about the fiscal space needed for completion, given Prabowo's other priorities in a restrained budgetary environment.

Despite these hurdles, the government continues work on critical infrastructure, aiming for an operational setup by 2028. The Nusantara National Capital's development remains a significant focus, though recent legal decisions have complicated land rights for investors, adding another layer of complexity to the project.

