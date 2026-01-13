Kazakhstan's Oil Output Resurgence Despite Export Challenges
Kazakhstan's oil production surged to 99.6 million tons in 2025, despite early January setbacks due to export constraints from a damaged Black Sea terminal. A November 29 drone attack severely impacted exports. Production initially fell but recovered with diversions to alternative routes.
Oil production in Kazakhstan reached a substantial 99.6 million metric tons in 2025, even as early January witnessed a steep decline due to export constraints following a drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Black Sea terminal. The incident has put a significant temporary dent in the country's oil exports, which Kazakhstan quickly addressed by redirecting supplies.
The drone attack on November 29 severely damaged a mooring at the terminal, where Chevron and ExxonMobil are key stakeholders, leading to a 35% drop in oil output from January 1-12. Production at major sites, including the Chevron-led Tengiz field, was heavily impacted.
Despite these challenges, Kazakhstan increased its oil production, with efforts to redirect flows towards China and other pipelines. This marks a notable recovery after initial disruptions, reflecting Kazakhstan's robust strategies to maintain oil output levels amid geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turmoil in the Black Sea: Drone Attacks Target Greek-Managed Tankers
Chevron Vessel Evades Drone Attack in Black Sea
Rising Tensions: Drone Attacks on Greek Oil Tankers in the Black Sea
Kazakhstan's Oil Export Woes: A 35% Plunge Due to Drone Attack
Drone Attack on Oil Tanker: A Close Call in the Black Sea