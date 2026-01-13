Kazakhstan's Oil Output Resurgence Despite Export Challenges

Oil production in Kazakhstan reached a substantial 99.6 million metric tons in 2025, even as early January witnessed a steep decline due to export constraints following a drone attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Black Sea terminal. The incident has put a significant temporary dent in the country's oil exports, which Kazakhstan quickly addressed by redirecting supplies.

The drone attack on November 29 severely damaged a mooring at the terminal, where Chevron and ExxonMobil are key stakeholders, leading to a 35% drop in oil output from January 1-12. Production at major sites, including the Chevron-led Tengiz field, was heavily impacted.

Despite these challenges, Kazakhstan increased its oil production, with efforts to redirect flows towards China and other pipelines. This marks a notable recovery after initial disruptions, reflecting Kazakhstan's robust strategies to maintain oil output levels amid geopolitical tensions.

