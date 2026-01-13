Telangana Sets Record with Massive Paddy Procurement

In an unprecedented achievement, Telangana has set a new record by procuring 70.82 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the 2025-26 kharif season. Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Tuesday that this procurement surpasses the previous high of 70.2 LMT.

The operation directly benefited 13.97 lakh farmers through Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations. Of the total, 32.45 LMT comprised the coarse variety and 38.37 LMT consisted of fine grades. Ensuring efficiency, all procured paddy has already been transported to mills for processing, according to Reddy.

The total MSP value of procured paddy stood at over Rs 16,912 crore, with a remarkable disbursement of Rs 16,602 crore to farmers, reflecting a 98 percent payment success rate. Additionally, bonus payments amounting to Rs 1,425 crore were distributed to cultivate further support for the farming community, facilitated through 8,448 purchase centers statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)