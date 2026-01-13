Left Menu

Telangana Sets New Record with Massive Paddy Procurement

Telangana Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced the procurement of 70.82 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in the 2025-26 kharif season, surpassing previous records. The $16,912 crore operation benefited 13.97 lakh farmers with a 98% payment rate via MSP operations. Bonus payments totaled Rs 1,425 crore.

Hyderabad | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:18 IST
In an impressive feat, Telangana has set a new record for paddy procurement, with a whopping 70.82 lakh metric tonnes purchased in the 2025-26 kharif season, the state's Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Tuesday.

The procurement operation directly benefited 13.97 lakh farmers through Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations, marking a significant achievement over the previous high of 70.2 LMT. Out of the total procurement, 32.45 LMT comprised the coarse variety, while 38.37 LMT were of fine grades, all of which have been shifted to mills for processing.

Reddy highlighted that the total MSP value reached over Rs 16,912 crore, with an impressive 98% payment rate as Rs 16,602 crore disbursed to farmers. Additionally, bonus payments worth Rs 1,425 crore were distributed to bolster the farming community. The procurement process was facilitated by 8,448 purchase centres statewide. Extending Sankranti greetings, Reddy acknowledged the festival as a celebration of gratitude and prosperity for Telangana's farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

