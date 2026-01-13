Telangana Sets New Record with Massive Paddy Procurement

In an impressive feat, Telangana has set a new record for paddy procurement, with a whopping 70.82 lakh metric tonnes purchased in the 2025-26 kharif season, the state's Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Tuesday.

The procurement operation directly benefited 13.97 lakh farmers through Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations, marking a significant achievement over the previous high of 70.2 LMT. Out of the total procurement, 32.45 LMT comprised the coarse variety, while 38.37 LMT were of fine grades, all of which have been shifted to mills for processing.

Reddy highlighted that the total MSP value reached over Rs 16,912 crore, with an impressive 98% payment rate as Rs 16,602 crore disbursed to farmers. Additionally, bonus payments worth Rs 1,425 crore were distributed to bolster the farming community. The procurement process was facilitated by 8,448 purchase centres statewide. Extending Sankranti greetings, Reddy acknowledged the festival as a celebration of gratitude and prosperity for Telangana's farmers.

