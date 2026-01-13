Trump Champions New Inflation Data to Influence Fed Decisions

President Donald Trump has enthusiastically responded to the latest U.S. consumer price data released on Tuesday. He reiterated his call for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to implement substantial cuts to interest rates, calling the move necessary.

The U.S. consumer price index showcased an increase in December, a change attributed to the resolution of November's government shutdown-related distortions that had previously skewed inflation figures downwards.

With this new data, expectations are solidifying that the Federal Reserve will maintain the current interest rates for this month, as the inflation increase suggests stabilization in economic trends.