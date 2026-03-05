Left Menu

Impending Chaos: Government Shutdown Threatens U.S. Spring Break Travel

Major U.S. airlines and travel groups warn that the ongoing government shutdown may cause chaos during the upcoming busy spring break travel season. Approximately 50,000 TSA airport security screeners are working without pay, and continued financial hardship could result in more workers unable or unwilling to work.

Updated: 05-03-2026 22:10 IST
Major U.S. airlines and travel organizations have sounded alarms over the ongoing partial government shutdown, cautioning that it may disrupt the crucial U.S. spring break travel period.

Currently, around 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport security screeners are on duty without pay.

If the shutdown persists, a growing number of these essential workers might face financial hardships, making them unable or unwilling to report for duty, potentially leading to significant travel delays.

