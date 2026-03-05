Impending Chaos: Government Shutdown Threatens U.S. Spring Break Travel

Major U.S. airlines and travel organizations have sounded alarms over the ongoing partial government shutdown, cautioning that it may disrupt the crucial U.S. spring break travel period.

Currently, around 50,000 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) airport security screeners are on duty without pay.

If the shutdown persists, a growing number of these essential workers might face financial hardships, making them unable or unwilling to report for duty, potentially leading to significant travel delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)