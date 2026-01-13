Left Menu

Pakistan Shelves Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Amid US Sanctions

Pakistan has decided to shelve the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project due to US sanctions, though it may revive the initiative if a sanctions waiver is secured. Iran is willing to extend the gas sale agreement, while Pakistan explores alternatives and manages domestic gas demands, mainly through imports from Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:49 IST
Pakistan Shelves Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Amid US Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development, Pakistan has informed Iran of its decision to shelve the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project under an out-of-court settlement framework. The project, which has been stalled since 2014 due to US sanctions against Iran, remains a topic of backdoor diplomatic engagements, according to media reports.

Despite Iran's legal proceedings and willingness to extend the gas sale agreement for another decade, Pakistan argues that the revival of the project is contingent on securing a US sanctions waiver. Officials highlight reduced domestic gas demand and higher costs associated with the IP gas as key factors behind the decision to halt the initiative.

Pakistan plans to address its energy needs by relying more on liquefied natural gas imports from Qatar. Initiatives to boost LNG consumption and lift a decade-long ban on new gas connections are also underway, to manage the surplus created by the growing LNG supplies and to enhance the country's energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

 Global
2
SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

 Global
3
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global
4
US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026