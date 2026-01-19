Left Menu

WPL Scoreboard: RCB vs GG

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 19-01-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 23:18 IST
WPL Scoreboard: RCB vs GG
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney b Satghare 3 Sophie Devine c Voll b Satghare 0 Anushka Sharma c Yadav b de Klerk 18 Kanika Ahuja b Bell 0 Ashleigh Gardner c Rawat b Satghare 54 Kashvee Gautam b Yadav 4 Georgia Wareham c Satghare b de Klerk 2 Bharti Fulmali c Harris b Patil 14 Tanuja Kanwar not out 11 Renuka Singh not out 6 Extras: (LB-3, W-2) 5 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 117 Fall of wickets: 1-3 , 2-4, 3-5, 4-34, 5-48, 6-56, 7-97, 8-103 Bowling: Lauren Bell 4-1-23-1, Sayali Satghare 4-0-21-3, Nadine de Klerk 4-0-17-2, Radha Yadav 4-0-34-1, Shreyanka Patil 4-0-19-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

 Egypt
2
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global
3
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States
4
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026