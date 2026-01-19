WPL Scoreboard: RCB vs GG

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney b Satghare 3 Sophie Devine c Voll b Satghare 0 Anushka Sharma c Yadav b de Klerk 18 Kanika Ahuja b Bell 0 Ashleigh Gardner c Rawat b Satghare 54 Kashvee Gautam b Yadav 4 Georgia Wareham c Satghare b de Klerk 2 Bharti Fulmali c Harris b Patil 14 Tanuja Kanwar not out 11 Renuka Singh not out 6 Extras: (LB-3, W-2) 5 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 117 Fall of wickets: 1-3 , 2-4, 3-5, 4-34, 5-48, 6-56, 7-97, 8-103 Bowling: Lauren Bell 4-1-23-1, Sayali Satghare 4-0-21-3, Nadine de Klerk 4-0-17-2, Radha Yadav 4-0-34-1, Shreyanka Patil 4-0-19-1.

