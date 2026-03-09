Iran Accuses U.S. of Plotting, Warns of Retaliatory Surprises Amid Rising Oil Prices

On Monday, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi accused the United States of orchestrating plots against Iran's critical oil and nuclear facilities, stating that Tehran is poised for retaliation with 'many surprises' anticipated. Araghchi derisively referred to the U.S. plan, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, as 'Operation Epic Mistake' over its impact on global crude markets.

According to Araghchi's post on X, the operation, just nine days in, has already led to a doubling of oil prices and surges across all commodities, indicating a tangible strain on global economies. He emphasized Iran's readiness to counter any escalation, suggesting that the economic pressure initiated by the U.S. could backfire.

This heightened rhetoric unfolds against a backdrop of increasing tensions between the U.S. and Iran in West Asia, with both countries engaged in a war of words and military posturing. The global energy sector remains on edge, as Brent crude prices spiked over 25% amid these developments, raising concerns of further potential disruptions should geopolitical tensions persist.

In response, U.S. President Donald Trump, posting on Truth Social, justified the short-term increase in oil prices, asserting it's worth ensuring the obliteration of Tehran's nuclear capabilities. Trump claimed that oil prices would significantly drop following the neutralization of Iran's nuclear threat, labeling dissenting views as 'foolish.'

Adding complexity to the situation, the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following joint U.S. and Israeli military strikes has further inflamed regional hostility. Subsequent retaliations by Iran targeted American and Israeli positions, intensifying an already volatile situation. The recent leadership transition to Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader's son, signifies a pivotal shift in Iran's political dynamics.