L&T Finance Achieves Record Growth Amid AI Innovations and Retail Expansion

L&T Finance Ltd. reports its most substantial growth quarter to date, with record retail disbursements, robust asset quality, and AI-driven innovations. The company's retail portfolio and consolidated loan books both show significant YoY growth, bolstered by initiatives like 'Project Cyclops' and 'Project Helios'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:20 IST
L&T Finance Ltd. has achieved its highest-ever retail disbursements for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025, with a 49% year-on-year increase to Rs. 22,701 Crore. The non-banking financial company has seen a 21% growth in its retail portfolio, reaching Rs. 1,11,990 Crore.

The company's consolidated loan book grew 20% year-on-year to Rs. 1,14,285 Crore. Disbursements in two-wheeler finance and farmer finance hit new highs, increasing by 33% and 12% respectively. L&T Finance has improved its net interest margins sequentially by 19 basis points, reaching 10.41% for the quarter.

Innovative AI initiatives, including 'Project Cyclops' and 'Project Helios', have been crucial in achieving these results. The company's customer-facing PLANET app continues to grow, and the recent RAISE' 25 conference showcased its commitment to nurturing AI entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

