Thrilling Action Unfolds at Australian Open Day Four

Day four of the Australian Open saw top-seeded players like Elina Svitolina, Aryna Sabalenka, and Daniil Medvedev battle it out on Melbourne's prominent courts. Despite some unexpected defeats, the excitement continued with gripping matches showcasing incredible talent and fierce competition in both singles and doubles events.

Updated: 21-01-2026 05:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 05:56 IST
The Australian Open's fourth day delivered exhilarating tennis action with a packed schedule on Melbourne's prominent courts. Fans witnessed Ukrainian 12th seed Elina Svitolina face off against Poland's Linda Klimovicova at the John Cain Arena.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka, the women's top seed from Belarus, began the day competing against China's Bai Zhuoxuan on the renowned Rod Laver Arena. At the same time, fiery Russian player Andrey Rublev, seeded 13th, clashed with Jaime Faria on Margaret Court Arena.

From bold victories to players battling through injuries, the tournament offered thrilling moments and surprises. Court by court, fans eagerly followed each match, hoping to witness the next Grand Slam champion emerge from this fiercely competitive field.

