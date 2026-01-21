Thrilling Action Unfolds at Australian Open Day Four

The Australian Open's fourth day delivered exhilarating tennis action with a packed schedule on Melbourne's prominent courts. Fans witnessed Ukrainian 12th seed Elina Svitolina face off against Poland's Linda Klimovicova at the John Cain Arena.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka, the women's top seed from Belarus, began the day competing against China's Bai Zhuoxuan on the renowned Rod Laver Arena. At the same time, fiery Russian player Andrey Rublev, seeded 13th, clashed with Jaime Faria on Margaret Court Arena.

From bold victories to players battling through injuries, the tournament offered thrilling moments and surprises. Court by court, fans eagerly followed each match, hoping to witness the next Grand Slam champion emerge from this fiercely competitive field.