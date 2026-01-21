Left Menu

Dolphin Census Launches in Odisha's Chilika Lake

A three-day dolphin census is underway in Odisha's Chilika Lake to evaluate dolphin populations and habitats. Conducted by the Chilika Wildlife Division and Chilika Development Office, the census employs teams operating from two main bases, recording dolphin sightings with advanced equipment for data collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:16 IST
Dolphin Census Launches in Odisha's Chilika Lake
Dolphins sighted at Chilika Lake in Odisha (Photo/ Chilika Development Office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chilika Wildlife Division has launched a comprehensive three-day dolphin census in Odisha's Chilika Lake, aiming to gather crucial data on dolphin populations across the expansive brackish water lagoon.

Divisional Forest Officer Amlan Nayak confirmed the operation's commencement, highlighting that two strategic locations, Balugaon and Satapada, serve as the primary bases for the census efforts.

Equipped with boats, GPS devices, and laser rangefinders, the dedicated teams will meticulously document dolphin sightings and habitat details, submitting collected data for thorough analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming Recycling: Global Impact and Future Vision

Transforming Recycling: Global Impact and Future Vision

 India
2
Siddha Group Eyes Major Expansion with Vision 2030

Siddha Group Eyes Major Expansion with Vision 2030

 India
3
Trump Unveils 'America First' Agenda at Davos

Trump Unveils 'America First' Agenda at Davos

 Global
4
Grappling with Global Tensions: Trump at Davos

Grappling with Global Tensions: Trump at Davos

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026