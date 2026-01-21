Dolphin Census Launches in Odisha's Chilika Lake

The Chilika Wildlife Division has launched a comprehensive three-day dolphin census in Odisha's Chilika Lake, aiming to gather crucial data on dolphin populations across the expansive brackish water lagoon.

Divisional Forest Officer Amlan Nayak confirmed the operation's commencement, highlighting that two strategic locations, Balugaon and Satapada, serve as the primary bases for the census efforts.

Equipped with boats, GPS devices, and laser rangefinders, the dedicated teams will meticulously document dolphin sightings and habitat details, submitting collected data for thorough analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)