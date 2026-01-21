Remembering Rash Behari Bose: An Unsung Hero of India's Freedom Struggle

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose on Saturday, commemorating his death anniversary by acknowledging his significant contributions to India's independence struggle. In a statement on social media platform X, Shah highlighted Bose's influential role in key movements that shaped the fight for freedom.

Shah credited Bose's work from the Ghadar Revolution to the formation of the 'Indian National Army', noting how his leadership helped direct the independence movement. The minister also emphasized Bose's efforts in amplifying the struggle for independence internationally through the 'Indian Independence League', which mobilized support and resources abroad.

Bose, who played a pivotal role in organizing the Ghadar Mutiny and attempted the assassination of Lord Hardinge in 1912, later took refuge in Japan. Last year, a delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha visited Japan to pay respects at Bose's gravesite in Tokyo on the eve of his birth anniversary.

