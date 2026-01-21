Left Menu

Airbus Partners with UBTech to Revolutionize Aviation Manufacturing with Humanoid Robots

Chinese robotics firm UBTech has signed a deal with Airbus to supply humanoid robots for aviation manufacturing. The partnership aims to expand humanoid robots' applications in aerospace. This collaboration reflects China's interest in humanoid robotics amidst challenges like trade tensions and demographic issues.

Chinese robotics innovator UBTech has announced a significant partnership with aerospace giant Airbus to integrate humanoid robots into aviation manufacturing, marking a milestone for technological advancement in the industry.

The agreement, still in the concept-testing phase, underscores the rising importance of humanoid robots, which mimic human motion and behavior, in addressing economic and demographic challenges faced by Beijing. These robots are anticipated to play a pivotal role amid growing trade tensions and population decline.

UBTech, known for its agile humanoid bots capable of running marathons and playing football, has already achieved a total order value surpassing 1.4 billion yuan as of 2025. The company projects its production capacity will exceed 10,000 robots by 2026, bolstering the global manufacturing landscape.

