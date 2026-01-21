Airbus Partners with UBTech to Revolutionize Aviation Manufacturing with Humanoid Robots

Chinese robotics innovator UBTech has announced a significant partnership with aerospace giant Airbus to integrate humanoid robots into aviation manufacturing, marking a milestone for technological advancement in the industry.

The agreement, still in the concept-testing phase, underscores the rising importance of humanoid robots, which mimic human motion and behavior, in addressing economic and demographic challenges faced by Beijing. These robots are anticipated to play a pivotal role amid growing trade tensions and population decline.

UBTech, known for its agile humanoid bots capable of running marathons and playing football, has already achieved a total order value surpassing 1.4 billion yuan as of 2025. The company projects its production capacity will exceed 10,000 robots by 2026, bolstering the global manufacturing landscape.

