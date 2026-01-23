Reviving Trade: Venezuelan Oil Exports Gain Momentum Under U.S. Deal

In a significant move for the Venezuelan oil industry, trading houses Trafigura and Vitol have commenced exports under a $2 billion U.S.-backed supply deal. This development marks a shift as Venezuelan crude, previously restricted by stringent U.S. sanctions, finds its way to global refiners.

According to sources, Trafigura recently sold a cargo of Venezuelan oil to Spanish refiner Repsol, while Vitol is preparing shipments to various refiners, including those in the U.S. Market dynamics are shifting with the 50-million-barrel supply deal, suggesting intensified trade flows.

Venezuela is now reaping higher prices for oil exports due to reduced discounts necessitated by sanctions. With oil trading at $63 a barrel, Venezuela's revenue prospects are brightening, potentially enabling the reversal of recent production cuts, industry insiders suggest.

(With inputs from agencies.)