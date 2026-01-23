Left Menu

Reviving Trade: Venezuelan Oil Exports Gain Momentum Under U.S. Deal

Trading firms Trafigura and Vitol are exporting Venezuelan oil under a U.S.-backed $2 billion supply deal. Initial sales reached $500 million, lifting sanctions-era discounts. Venezuelan oil now reaches the U.S., Europe, and India, offering Venezuela higher revenues and possibly reversing output cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 00:03 IST
Reviving Trade: Venezuelan Oil Exports Gain Momentum Under U.S. Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move for the Venezuelan oil industry, trading houses Trafigura and Vitol have commenced exports under a $2 billion U.S.-backed supply deal. This development marks a shift as Venezuelan crude, previously restricted by stringent U.S. sanctions, finds its way to global refiners.

According to sources, Trafigura recently sold a cargo of Venezuelan oil to Spanish refiner Repsol, while Vitol is preparing shipments to various refiners, including those in the U.S. Market dynamics are shifting with the 50-million-barrel supply deal, suggesting intensified trade flows.

Venezuela is now reaping higher prices for oil exports due to reduced discounts necessitated by sanctions. With oil trading at $63 a barrel, Venezuela's revenue prospects are brightening, potentially enabling the reversal of recent production cuts, industry insiders suggest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Currencies Shift Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Economic Data

Global Currencies Shift Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Economic Data

 Global
2
Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

 Global
3
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global
4
Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

Markets Rally as Trump Eases Greenland Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026