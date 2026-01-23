Left Menu

Iran Calls for IAEA Stance on Nuclear Site Attacks

Iran demands that the IAEA clarify its position on recent U.S. and Israeli attacks on its nuclear sites before allowing inspections at those locations. Tehran's atomic chief criticized the watchdog for being swayed by external pressures and outlined the need for specific inspection protocols following military strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:56 IST
Iran Calls for IAEA Stance on Nuclear Site Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take a definitive stance on the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities last June. This demand comes from the country's atomic chief, Mohammad Eslami, who criticized the agency for seemingly being influenced by external pressures.

Eslami was responding to IAEA head Rafael Grossi's comments that the impasse over inspections cannot continue indefinitely. However, Grossi has yet to condemn the attacks or establish formal inspection protocols for the affected facilities, as demanded by Iran.

Inspections of the damaged sites require a 'specific protocol,' Eslami stated. He emphasized the need for the IAEA to declare its position clearly, especially for military strikes that pose environmental risks. Without this clarity, Iran remains guarded against further inspections at the bombed sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MoSPI Invites Feedback on GDP Methodology Update

MoSPI Invites Feedback on GDP Methodology Update

 India
2
President Radev's Resignation Sparks Political Speculation in Bulgaria

President Radev's Resignation Sparks Political Speculation in Bulgaria

 Global
3
Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

 India
4
Europe Winds of Change: Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

Europe Winds of Change: Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026