Iran Calls for IAEA Stance on Nuclear Site Attacks
Iran demands that the IAEA clarify its position on recent U.S. and Israeli attacks on its nuclear sites before allowing inspections at those locations. Tehran's atomic chief criticized the watchdog for being swayed by external pressures and outlined the need for specific inspection protocols following military strikes.
Iran has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to take a definitive stance on the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities last June. This demand comes from the country's atomic chief, Mohammad Eslami, who criticized the agency for seemingly being influenced by external pressures.
Eslami was responding to IAEA head Rafael Grossi's comments that the impasse over inspections cannot continue indefinitely. However, Grossi has yet to condemn the attacks or establish formal inspection protocols for the affected facilities, as demanded by Iran.
Inspections of the damaged sites require a 'specific protocol,' Eslami stated. He emphasized the need for the IAEA to declare its position clearly, especially for military strikes that pose environmental risks. Without this clarity, Iran remains guarded against further inspections at the bombed sites.
(With inputs from agencies.)
