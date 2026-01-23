India Amplifies Agri-Exports at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai

India is making a significant mark in the global agri-food sector as it takes center stage at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai. The event, starting January 26, will see over 160 exhibitors from 25 states showcasing a spectrum of agri-food products. India's debut as a 'partner country' underscores the importance of this international platform.

The commerce ministry revealed that the five-day show aligns India's participation with the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. The Indian Pavilion at Gulfood has expanded, now covering 1,434 square meters, reflecting rising global demand for India's diverse agri-food offerings.

Participants from states like Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, and West Bengal will highlight region-specific products, GI-tagged items, organic produce, and advanced food products. This initiative underscores India's growing influence in international agri-trade, as emphasized by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).