India Amplifies Agri-Exports at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai

Over 160 exhibitors from 25 Indian states will present at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai to boost India's agri exports. India's role as a partner country highlights the expanding footprint of Indian agri-food exports, aligned with opportunities from the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

Updated: 23-01-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:38 IST
India Amplifies Agri-Exports at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai
  Country:
  • India

India is making a significant mark in the global agri-food sector as it takes center stage at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai. The event, starting January 26, will see over 160 exhibitors from 25 states showcasing a spectrum of agri-food products. India's debut as a 'partner country' underscores the importance of this international platform.

The commerce ministry revealed that the five-day show aligns India's participation with the India–UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. The Indian Pavilion at Gulfood has expanded, now covering 1,434 square meters, reflecting rising global demand for India's diverse agri-food offerings.

Participants from states like Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, and West Bengal will highlight region-specific products, GI-tagged items, organic produce, and advanced food products. This initiative underscores India's growing influence in international agri-trade, as emphasized by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

