Left Menu

Strategic Pact Boosts UK's Nuclear Transport Solutions

Britain's Nuclear Transport Solutions and U.S.-based Westinghouse have entered into a strategic agreement to develop Pegasus, a transport cask for high-assay uranium fuel. This initiative aims to fortify the UK's energy security, reduce dependence on Russian nuclear fuel, and create export opportunities to enhance economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:05 IST
Strategic Pact Boosts UK's Nuclear Transport Solutions
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain announced on Friday that its Nuclear Transport Solutions has joined forces with U.S.-based Westinghouse in a strategic partnership focused on the development of Pegasus, an innovative transport cask designed for high-assay uranium fuel.

British nuclear minister Patrick Vallance emphasized that this collaboration not only enhances the nation's energy security by diminishing reliance on Russian nuclear fuel but also opens avenues for economic growth through increased export opportunities and strengthened supply chains for allies.

The agreement presents a significant advancement in the UK's endeavor to ensure resilient supply frameworks while also contributing positively to its economy by tapping into international markets.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: CM Sharma's Vision for Progressive Education

Empowering Rajasthan's Youth: CM Sharma's Vision for Progressive Education

 India
2
Delhi Boosts Healthcare with New Genetic Medicine Department

Delhi Boosts Healthcare with New Genetic Medicine Department

 India
3
Controversial Remarks: Trump and NATO's Afghan Role

Controversial Remarks: Trump and NATO's Afghan Role

 United Kingdom
4
Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Backs New University Formation in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026