Strategic Pact Boosts UK's Nuclear Transport Solutions

Britain announced on Friday that its Nuclear Transport Solutions has joined forces with U.S.-based Westinghouse in a strategic partnership focused on the development of Pegasus, an innovative transport cask designed for high-assay uranium fuel.

British nuclear minister Patrick Vallance emphasized that this collaboration not only enhances the nation's energy security by diminishing reliance on Russian nuclear fuel but also opens avenues for economic growth through increased export opportunities and strengthened supply chains for allies.

The agreement presents a significant advancement in the UK's endeavor to ensure resilient supply frameworks while also contributing positively to its economy by tapping into international markets.