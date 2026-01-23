Left Menu

French Navy Intercepts 'Shadow Fleet' Oil Tanker

The French navy has diverted the Grinch oil tanker to Marseille-Fos for investigation. Suspected of operating under a false flag linked to Russia's 'shadow fleet', the tanker was intercepted in the Mediterranean. The ship is believed to be part of Russia's strategy to circumvent EU sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:54 IST
The French navy has taken decisive action by diverting the Grinch oil tanker to the port of Marseille-Fos for a thorough investigation, sources close to the case have revealed. The vessel, intercepted on Thursday, is suspected of being part of Russia's elusive 'shadow fleet.'

The tanker had departed from Russia's Murmansk port in early January, operating under the Comoros flag—a move that drew suspicion. The intervention took place in international waters between Spain and Morocco, with support from several navies, including Britain's, according to the French maritime police's statement on Thursday.

The ongoing investigation, led by Marseille's prosecutor's office, reflects the broader geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia's oil exports. Despite 19 sanction packages by the EU against Russia, Moscow continues to employ innovative tactics, including using a shadow fleet to export oil at discounted rates to countries like India and China.

