Delhi's Air Quality Sees Dramatic Improvement Following Rain Showers

Recent rainfall has significantly improved the air quality in Delhi, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 242, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The unexpected weather shift offered some relief from the pollution plaguing the national capital.

Following the downpour on Friday, residents in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced dense fog on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted overcast skies, moderate morning fog, and strong winds of 10-20 km/h for the region.

The next three days are expected to witness a 5-6°C drop in minimum temperatures, with a subsequent rise. Minimum temperatures are predicted to remain normal, fluctuate above normal briefly, and then become appreciably below normal again. These conditions have led to the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) lifting all Stage III restrictions in Delhi-NCR, thanks to the noted improvements and favorable forecasts.