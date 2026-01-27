Empowering Women: Tamil Nadu's Vision for Progress

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has reaffirmed the state's commitment to building an infrastructure that empowers women. Speaking at the Global Women's Summit, he highlighted initiatives designed to ensure women can study, live independently, become entrepreneurs, and live without fear.

Stalin praised the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam,' which grants Rs 1,000 monthly to 1.3 crore women headed by households, as a groundbreaking program that other states are now emulating. He noted that the scheme has significantly boosted women's self-respect, economic independence, and self-confidence.

He underscored the importance of women in the workforce, noting Tamil Nadu's leadership in female labor participation and encouraging sectors to create more opportunities for women. Key initiatives, such as the 'Dravidian model' schemes and the establishment of safe accommodations, support women's safety and career advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)