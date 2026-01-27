Left Menu

Axis Bank Stocks Surge Post Impressive Quarterly Results

Axis Bank shares rose nearly 5% after a 4% growth in December quarter profit, reaching Rs 1,314.45 on BSE. The bank reported a net profit of Rs 7,010.65 crore, with profit aided by core net interest income growth. Improvement in non-performing assets and provisions were noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:01 IST
Axis Bank Stocks Surge Post Impressive Quarterly Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Axis Bank witnessed a significant surge on Tuesday, closing nearly 5% higher following the company's announcement of a 4% growth in profit for the December quarter. The stock closed at Rs 1,314.45 on the BSE, marking an increase of 4.31%.

Axis Bank reported a net profit of Rs 7,010.65 crore for the December quarter, compared to Rs 6,742.99 crore a year ago. Its standalone profit improved to Rs 6,489.57 crore, driven by a 5% growth in core net interest income, despite a reduction in net interest margin.

Chief Executive Amitabh Chaudhry outlined the bank's ambitious growth targets, emphasizing sustainable expansion. The bank also showed improvements in gross non-performing asset ratios and saw its provisions rise compared to the year-ago period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026