Axis Bank Stocks Surge Post Impressive Quarterly Results
Axis Bank shares rose nearly 5% after a 4% growth in December quarter profit, reaching Rs 1,314.45 on BSE. The bank reported a net profit of Rs 7,010.65 crore, with profit aided by core net interest income growth. Improvement in non-performing assets and provisions were noted.
Shares of Axis Bank witnessed a significant surge on Tuesday, closing nearly 5% higher following the company's announcement of a 4% growth in profit for the December quarter. The stock closed at Rs 1,314.45 on the BSE, marking an increase of 4.31%.
Axis Bank reported a net profit of Rs 7,010.65 crore for the December quarter, compared to Rs 6,742.99 crore a year ago. Its standalone profit improved to Rs 6,489.57 crore, driven by a 5% growth in core net interest income, despite a reduction in net interest margin.
Chief Executive Amitabh Chaudhry outlined the bank's ambitious growth targets, emphasizing sustainable expansion. The bank also showed improvements in gross non-performing asset ratios and saw its provisions rise compared to the year-ago period.
(With inputs from agencies.)