Canada's Energy Strategy: A Global Shift in Trade Dynamics

In a subtle critique of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Tim Hodgson, lauded India's trade agreement with the European Union as a 'perfect response' to global powers leveraging economic integration for coercion.

Speaking at the India Energy Week 2026, Hodgson revealed Canada's intent to expand its energy export markets, especially towards India, to reduce reliance on the United States. The minister highlighted a global economic shift from multilateralism to a more protectionist stance as major powers redefine trade rules.

Hodgson stressed the importance of energy diversification, citing Canada's efforts to expand export infrastructure and India's growing energy demands as opportunities for strengthened partnerships. He underscored Canada's commitment to free trade and multilateral relationships as crucial strategies in the evolving global trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)