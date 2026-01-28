Storms and Snowfall Lead to European Shipping Disruptions
Heavy storms and snowfall have disrupted cargo flows in Europe, affecting ports across the region. Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd report significant delays. Terminals in Portugal, Spain, and Italy are impacted, with no clear timeline for service restoration. Widespread industry delays are expected.
Container shipping giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have reported severe disruptions in cargo flows across Europe due to heavy storms and snowfall. These adverse weather conditions have led to the shutdown of several logistics terminals.
Maersk outlined disruptions affecting deliveries from southwest to northern Europe, with Portugal, Spain, and Italy under severe weather warnings. Italy declared a state of emergency for southern regions following a violent storm.
Maersk lacks a timeline for service resumption, noting industry-wide impacts and reduced productivity at terminals. Western European ports in Spain, Morocco, and Britain are affected. Hapag-Lloyd also reports significant reductions in operations, echoing challenges faced by other shipping companies, such as CMA CGM's recent container losses.
