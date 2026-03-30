Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh Signals Boost for Tourism

Mild snowfall is persisting in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, bringing much-needed optimism to the local tourism industry. Keylong received 2 cm of snow, while areas in the middle and lower hills experienced intermittent rains.

Meanwhile, hailstorms in the Kumarsein area of Shimla district have damaged stone fruits. The recent weather events come as the Shimla Met Office predicts a continued wet spell until April 5, due to an approaching western disturbance set to affect northwest India from April 2.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds with speeds of 40-60 kmph. Dharamshala was the wettest with 34.2 mm of rain, highlighting the diverse climatic conditions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)