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Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh Signals Boost for Tourism

Mild snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's higher regions brings optimism for the tourism sector, while hailstorms impact local agriculture. The Meteorological Department forecasts a wet spell with a fresh western disturbance. A yellow warning for thunderstorms and gusty winds is issued, stirring weather concerns throughout the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:21 IST
Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh Signals Boost for Tourism
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Mild snowfall is persisting in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, bringing much-needed optimism to the local tourism industry. Keylong received 2 cm of snow, while areas in the middle and lower hills experienced intermittent rains.

Meanwhile, hailstorms in the Kumarsein area of Shimla district have damaged stone fruits. The recent weather events come as the Shimla Met Office predicts a continued wet spell until April 5, due to an approaching western disturbance set to affect northwest India from April 2.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds with speeds of 40-60 kmph. Dharamshala was the wettest with 34.2 mm of rain, highlighting the diverse climatic conditions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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