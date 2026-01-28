Odisha's Roadmap to Financial Empowerment: A New Era for Local Governance
The sixth State Finance Commission of Odisha has presented its final report aimed at strengthening the fiscal foundations of local bodies. Key recommendations focus on equitable development and addressing regional disparities. A new 'SAMIKSHYA' portal for tracking project execution has been launched by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
The sixth State Finance Commission (SFC) of Odisha presented a comprehensive report to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, detailing strategies to fortify the financial structure at the grassroots level. Headed by Dr. Arun Kumar Panda, the commission emphasized a system based on equitable distribution and addressing regional imbalances.
The report highlights both financial and non-financial strategies for the development of local bodies, focusing on redistributing the state's tax proceeds and enhancing the fiscal position of panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies. Special attention is given to rural-urban needs.
In addition, Chief Minister Majhi introduced the 'SAMIKSHYA' portal, enabling real-time project monitoring, supporting the goal of an improved quality of life across Odisha. This advancement seeks to bolster economic indicators and catalyze structural progress in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
