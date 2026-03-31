Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai says Chhattisgarh now 'free' of Naxalism, describes March 31 as a historic day for the state.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai says Chhattisgarh now 'free' of Naxalism, describes March 31 as a historic day for the state.
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