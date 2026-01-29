Estonia Seeks Schengen Ban on Russian Ex-Combatants
Estonian Foreign Minister Magnus Tsahkna urged the blacklisting of Russian fighters from the Ukrainian conflict, preventing their access to the Schengen area. He voiced concerns over the potential threat these individuals might pose if allowed entry, describing them as ex-combatants and criminals who could engage in detrimental activities.
The Estonian Foreign Minister, Magnus Tsahkna, has called for the blacklisting of Russians who participated in combat in Ukraine from entering the Schengen area. This request aims to target former fighters and those Tsahkna labels as criminals.
Speaking to the press, Tsahkna expressed grave concerns over the implications of allowing hundreds of thousands of these individuals into the zone. He emphasized the potential dangers posed by these ex-combatants.
By preventing their entry, Tsahkna believes it could avert them from executing harmful activities within the borders of the Schengen area, thereby enhancing regional security.
