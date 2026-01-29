Left Menu

India's Record-Breaking Budget Season: Economic Survey, EU Trade Deal, and Modi's Vision

The Lok Sabha adjourned till February 1, anticipating the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Economic Survey for 2025-26 was presented, offering insights into India's economic framework. Prime Minister Modi praised the EU Free Trade Agreement, highlighting its significance for India's growth, confidence, and productivity.

In a significant move preceding the Union Budget, the Lok Sabha adjourned on Thursday afternoon and will reconvene on February 1 at 11:00 am. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey of India for the fiscal year 2025-26, setting the stage for the upcoming budget presentation scheduled for Sunday.

The Economic Survey remains a pivotal tradition, outlining the state of the national economy before detailing fiscal plans. Serving as India's annual 'report card,' it provides a detailed review of the economy's performance over the past year, mapping out future policy directions. This year's survey is split into two parts, focusing on diverse economic aspects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media ahead of the 2026 Budget Session, lauding the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement as a step toward an ambitious and self-reliant India. Describing Parliament as the 'temple of democracy,' he emphasized the need for a powerful message to the global community during the session, which runs from January 30 to April 2, with a recess from February 13 to March 9.

