Supreme Court Stalls Controversial UGC Regulations Amid Nationwide Protests

Amid nationwide protests, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the implementation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Regulations, 2026. These regulations, intended to curb caste-based discrimination in higher education, were criticized for being exclusionary and in violation of constitutional principles.

The regulations called for institutions to form special committees and establish helplines to support disadvantaged categories, including Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). However, critics argue that the rules lead to reverse discrimination, particularly against general category students.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attempted to reassure stakeholders that the regulations will not be misapplied. Nevertheless, dissatisfaction has escalated, with several protests erupting in academic institutions and political figures resigning, highlighting the controversy's complexity and deep societal divisions.