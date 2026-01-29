Left Menu

Kerala's Inclusive Insurance Revolution: Expanding Safety Net for All

Kerala's 2026-27 budget introduces new insurance schemes covering autorickshaw, taxi, lottery workers, school children, and informal laborers. The initiatives, costing crores, aim to provide accident, life, and health insurance to previously uncovered groups. Additionally, Medisep 2.0 will enhance coverage for government employees, while similar models target public sector and cooperative workers.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:04 IST
In a bid to expand safety nets, Kerala's 2026-27 budget has unveiled fresh insurance schemes targeting diverse groups, including autorickshaw and taxi workers, lottery sellers, and schoolchildren. The state plans to allocate significant funds to deliver accident, life, and health insurance to those often excluded from typical coverage.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced these initiatives, which will be rolled out with the State Insurance Department's collaboration. A notable component is the revamped Medisep 2.0 program, benefiting around 11 lakh government employees and pensioners with a broader range of hospital options and packages.

Moreover, the budget sets aside substantial resources for public sector workers and those outside existing schemes. Insurance options under these programs aim to be affordable, ensuring broader access. Additionally, Rs 10 crore is allocated for insuring fishermen, reflecting a comprehensive approach to social welfare.

