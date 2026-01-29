Left Menu

Brutal Russian Drone Attacks Escalate Tensions in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa

A recent Russian drone strike in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region resulted in the deaths of three people and injuries to three others. Meanwhile, Russian forces continue their aggressive tactics, launching significant strikes and causing extensive damage in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia, intensifying the ongoing conflict and humanitarian toll in these regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:12 IST
  • Ukraine

In a devastating overnight assault, Russian drone strikes claimed the lives of three individuals and injured three more in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, regional authorities reported Thursday. Local emergency services identified two women and a man among the casualties, as a private building was destroyed and others damaged.

Images shared on the Telegram app depicted firefighters struggling against an intense blaze consuming a collapsed structure. In the past day alone, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov, Russia has executed 841 attacks targeting 34 settlements in the beleaguered region.

Despite engaging in U.S.-mediated peace discussions in Abu Dhabi, Russia remains relentless, delivering potent blows to Ukrainian urban centers and critical energy sites. The southern city of Odesa faced another wave of drone assaults, sparking industrial facility fires, Governor Oleh Kiper disclosed, while the city endures ongoing strikes on key maritime routes.

