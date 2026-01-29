Maharashtra Mourns as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is Laid to Rest

The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took place at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati, carried out with full state honours. His sons performed the traditional rituals as a slew of dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, paid their respects.

The funeral saw a large turnout, reflecting Ajit Pawar's widespread influence and the public's deep mourning. Earlier, his body was escorted with honours to the Vidya Pratishthan ground. Among the attendees were his wife Sunetra Pawar, his sons, senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

The solemn occasion came amid investigations into the tragic plane crash in Baramati that claimed his life. Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation were at the crash site alongside NDRF personnel. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report, and probes are ongoing.

Raksha Khadse, Union Minister, described the incident as heart-rending, praising Ajit Pawar's significant role in Maharashtra's development. Known for his straightforwardness and dedication, Pawar served in the state government multiple times, notably influencing civic improvements and cooperative management.

Throughout his career, he remained closely associated with his uncle, Sharad Pawar, under whose guidance he began his political journey. Despite political challenges, he was revered as 'Ajit Dada,' a testament to his enduring connection with the people and his impactful tenure in office.

