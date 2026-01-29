Left Menu

Maharashtra Mourns as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is Laid to Rest

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's last rites were held with state honours in Baramati. Prominent leaders paid their respects as widespread public mourning followed the air crash that claimed his life. Authorities are investigating the incident. Ajit Pawar was renowned for his significant contributions to Maharashtra's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:46 IST
Maharashtra Mourns as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is Laid to Rest
Last rites of Ajit Pawar were performed in Baramati (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The last rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took place at the Vidya Pratishthan ground in Baramati, carried out with full state honours. His sons performed the traditional rituals as a slew of dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, paid their respects.

The funeral saw a large turnout, reflecting Ajit Pawar's widespread influence and the public's deep mourning. Earlier, his body was escorted with honours to the Vidya Pratishthan ground. Among the attendees were his wife Sunetra Pawar, his sons, senior Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

The solemn occasion came amid investigations into the tragic plane crash in Baramati that claimed his life. Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation were at the crash site alongside NDRF personnel. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report, and probes are ongoing.

Raksha Khadse, Union Minister, described the incident as heart-rending, praising Ajit Pawar's significant role in Maharashtra's development. Known for his straightforwardness and dedication, Pawar served in the state government multiple times, notably influencing civic improvements and cooperative management.

Throughout his career, he remained closely associated with his uncle, Sharad Pawar, under whose guidance he began his political journey. Despite political challenges, he was revered as 'Ajit Dada,' a testament to his enduring connection with the people and his impactful tenure in office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026