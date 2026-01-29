UPDATE 1-UK's FTSE 100 rebounds as financial, energy stocks gain

London's blue-chip index ended higher Thursday, led by financial and energy stocks, ⁠as investors parsed a mixed bag of corporate results.

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.2%, after hitting a record high earlier in the session. Meanwhile, the domestically focused FTSE 250 bucked the ​trend, falling 0.5%. Investment company 3i Group surged 8.8% to lead the gainers on the ‍FTSE 100 after it delivered a strong third-quarter update. That made the investment banks and brokerages index among the session's top performers, rising 3%. Banking shares rebounded from Wednesday's losses, and were up 0.5%. Lloyds Banking ⁠Group rose ‌0.1% after the bank ⁠reported a better-than-expected 12% rise in annual profit. Energy stocks also advanced 2.1%, supported by higher oil prices amid ‍rising concerns that a U.S. strike on Iran could disrupt supply. On the trade front, Britain's Prime ​Minister Keir Starmer and China's President Xi Jinping hailed a reset of ties, ⁠pledging to build an economic partnership with deals including a major investment by AstraZeneca. The pharmaceutical giant's shares were marginally ⁠down on the day. Back in the markets, Antofagasta rose 2.1% after copper scaled a new peak amid a broad metals rally. The industrial metal miners index climbed 1% ⁠to its highest level in one year. Wall Street's indexes hit a one-week low as ⁠another wave of hefty ‌AI spending from U.S. Big Tech rattled investors. Among other UK stocks, Wizz Air rose 11% after the budget carrier posted a smaller-than-expected ⁠third-quarter loss.

