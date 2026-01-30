Left Menu

Centre's fiscal deficit touches 54.5 pc of budget estimate in Dec: Govt data

According to data released by the Controller General of Accounts CGA, the central government received about Rs 25.25 lakh crore, or 72.2 per cent of the corresponding budget estimate for total receipts up to December 2025.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:06 IST
Centre's fiscal deficit touches 54.5 pc of budget estimate in Dec: Govt data
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre's fiscal deficit at the end of December stood at Rs 8.55 lakh crore, or 54.5 per cent of the annual budget target for 2025-26, compared to 56.7 per cent in the year-ago period, government data released on Friday showed. The Centre estimates the fiscal deficit (the gap between expenditure and revenue) during 2025-26 at 4.4 per cent of GDP, or Rs 15.69 lakh crore. According to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the central government received about Rs 25.25 lakh crore, or 72.2 per cent of the corresponding budget estimate for total receipts up to December 2025. The total expenditure incurred by the Centre was Rs 33.8 lakh crore (66.7 per cent of the corresponding budget estimate 2025-26), out of which Rs 25.93 lakh crore was on revenue account and Rs 7.87 lakh crore on capital account, till December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026