Uttarakhand CM attends closing ceremony of Tehri Acro Festival 2026

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, Uttarakhand has emerged as a new hub for adventure sports. Adventure tourism has received fresh momentum, with the Dhami government playing a significant role in giving Tehri a distinct national identity. The Chief Minister's visionary initiatives to connect youth with sports are now yielding positive results.

ANI | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:27 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday attended the grand closing ceremony of the Tehri Acro Festival and National SIV Championship 2026 as the chief guest. The Chief Minister highlighted the state's rapid progress in becoming a premier destination for adventure tourism and sports. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, Uttarakhand has emerged as a new hub for adventure sports. Adventure tourism has received fresh momentum, with the government playing a significant role in giving Tehri a distinct national identity. The Chief Minister's visionary initiatives to connect youth with sports are now yielding positive results," read an official statement from the CM's office

Earlier, CM Dhami also hailed PRAGATI Portal and the ongoing Central Government Projects in the state, saying, "The PRAGATI platform was launched by PM Modi in 2015 under the Digital India initiative to analyse various government projects. This portal reviews and monitors all the important programmes organised by the Government of India." "The portal also addresses the grievances of the people. The projects have seen tremendous growth after the launch of this portal... Various projects launched after 2014 by the Prime Minister in Uttarakhand are turning into ground reality. Ten projects have been completed so far, and thirty-two others are underway," he added.

On Thursday, Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed various schemes related to agriculture, animal husbandry, tourism, and industry at the Secretariat, directing officials to focus on connecting people with employment and self-employment opportunities through government initiatives. He emphasised that complete information on these schemes should be provided to the public through the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" campaign so that as many people as possible can benefit.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to place special emphasis on youth skill development and to work effectively to provide them with maximum opportunities for self-employment. He said, "All departments must ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the full benefits of schemes in a timely manner. At the same time, it should be ensured that the allocated budget achieves its intended outcomes."

A total of 216 procurement centres have been established for the purchase and sale of millet crops, and a revolving fund of Rs 20 crore has been created under the Cooperative Department. Against a target of 5,000 metric tonnes for the current financial year, 5,386 metric tonnes of millet crops have already been procured. It was further noted that under the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme and Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme 2.0, against a target of 32,000 beneficiaries over four years, 33,620 beneficiaries have received financial assistance totalling Rs 202.72 crore. A target has been set to benefit 9,000 people in the upcoming year. (ANI)

