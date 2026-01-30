Argentine government implements gas, electricity rate increases in February
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:52 IST
Argentina will raise residential gas tariffs by an average of 16.86% in February, while electricity prices in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area will increase by average of 3.59%, the government announced Friday.
The increases stem from a new unified gas pricing formula that aims to prevent seasonal spikes during winter months when consumption is highest.
