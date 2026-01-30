Argentine government implements gas, electricity rate increases in February

Argentina ‌will raise residential gas tariffs ⁠by an average of 16.86% in February, while ​electricity prices in the ‍Buenos Aires metropolitan area will increase by ⁠average ‌of ⁠3.59%, the government announced Friday.

The ‍increases stem from ​a new unified gas ⁠pricing formula that aims to ⁠prevent seasonal spikes during winter ⁠months when consumption is highest.

