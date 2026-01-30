Shyam Sunder Jindal advocates for advanced energy storage solutions ahead of Union Budget 2026

Shyam Sunder Jindal, Promoter, BC Jindal Group January 30, 2026: With India's power sector entering an exciting phase of growth and renewable energy taking centre stage ahead of the Union Budget 2026, BC Jindal Group Promoter Shyam Sunder Jindal said on Friday that India's clean energy transition will be driven by the seamless deployment of large-scale battery storage solutions and infrastructure. Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming Budget 2026, Mr. Shyam Sunder Jindal said, ''FY26 marks a defining period for India's power sector, with significant capacity additions driven predominantly by renewable energy. As clean power generation gathers significant pace, installing energy storage solutions will become crucial in shaping the sector's next phase of growth. In the upcoming Budget 2026, favourable regulations and policies that enable the seamless deployment of large-scale battery storage infrastructure and solutions alongside renewable projects are expected to guide the industry's expansion.'' Emphasising that access to financing remains a vital requirement for renewable energy projects, Jindal added, ''We are observing the commissioning of large-scale initiatives that focus on deploying solar rooftop infrastructure, and, therefore, interventions that support project financing and address supply-chain bottlenecks will aid growth at scale. Further, strengthening the policy framework to enhance skilled employment generation will have a positive impact on the industry's competitive advantage in the long-term, contributing meaningfully to India's transition to clean energy.'' In 2025, India witnessed its highest-ever renewable energy expansion, as the country's non-fossil power installed capacity reached 263 GW. The industry is now well on track to achieve the national target of installing 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030. As power demand rises significantly, India's clean energy transition will be led by a shift toward round-the-clock solutions, storage-backed capacity and hybrid renewable projects. Founded in 1952, the BC Jindal Group, led by Shyam Sunder Jindal, has steadily expanded its presence across sectors such as packaging films, energy, and steel products.

